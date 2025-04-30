Check out vegetable prices at Chennai's Koyambedu market on April 30, 2025

CHENNAI: The prices of vegetables at Chennai's Koyambedu wholesale market remained largely stable on Wednesday, with no significant fluctuations observed.

According to traders at the market, the price of garlic had remained steady at Rs 110 per kg for the past few days, but it has increased by Rs 10 per kg today and is now being sold at Rs 120 per kg.

Staple vegetables such as onions, tomatoes, and potatoes have recorded only marginal price changes in recent days.

On April 30, onions are sold at Rs 14/kg, peas at Rs 90/kg, tomatoes at Rs 13/kg, potatoes at Rs 20/kg, beetroot at Rs 15/kg, and carrots at Rs 25/kg.