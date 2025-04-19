Check out vegetable prices at Chennai's Koyambedu market on April 19, 2025

CHENNAI: The prices of vegetables at Chennai's Koyambedu wholesale market saw moderate fluctuations on April 19, with very few items witnessing drop while others remain the same.

According to traders at the market, the price of raw mango, which was sold at 60 per kg on April 18, has decreased by Rs 30 and is now being sold at Rs 30/kg.

On the other hand, lemons are sold at Rs 120 per kg, while it was sold at Rs 100 per kg on April 18.

Garlic, capsicum and brinjal prices have increased by Rs 10 comparing to yesterday's price.

Curry leaves saw a gradual drop of Rs 15 from yesterday's price and sold at Rs 50/ per kg today.

The price of drumstick remains unchanged at Rs 40 per kg, after having jumped by Rs 15 on April 17.

Ooty carrots are being sold at Rs 35 per kg, while it was sold Rs 40/ per kg on Friday.

Stable vegetables such as tomatoes and onions also saw no changes in rates today.

Tomatoes continue to be sold at Rs 15 per kg, while onions are remain priced at Rs 20 per kg, following a recent increase.