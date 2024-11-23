Begin typing your search...

    23 Nov 2024
    Check out petrol, diesel prices in Chennai on November 23
    A vehicle filling petrol in a bunk in Chennai (File) 

    CHENNAI: In Chennai, the price of petrol and diesel remains largely unchanged for the past 248 days.

    Accordingly, one litre of petrol costs Rs 100.80 and a litre of diesel costs Rs 92.61 in the city today.

    Oil companies use the current crude oil price on the global market and the value of the Indian rupee as compared to the US dollar as primary variables to determine the pricing of petrol and diesel on a day to day basis.

    Online Desk

