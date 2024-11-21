Begin typing your search...

    AuthorOnline DeskOnline Desk|21 Nov 2024 10:32 AM IST
    Check out petrol, diesel prices in Chennai on November 21
    Representative Image (Photo/Daily Thanthi)

    CHENNAI: In Chennai, the price of petrol and diesel remains largely unchanged for the past 247 days.

    Accordingly, one litre of petrol costs Rs 100.80 and a litre of diesel costs Rs 92.39 in the city today.

    Oil companies use the current crude oil price on the global market and the value of the Indian rupee as compared to the US dollar as primary variables to determine the pricing of petrol and diesel on a day to day basis.

