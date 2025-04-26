Begin typing your search...

    Check out Chennai's gold rates on April 26, 2025

    Planning to buy gold today? Check out the latest gold rates in Chennai before you head to the jewellers

    AuthorOnline DeskOnline Desk|26 April 2025 10:04 AM IST
    Check out Chennais gold rates on April 26, 2025
    X
    Representative Image (PTI) 

    CHENNAI: The price of gold in the city remained stable for the second consecutive day, with a gram costing Rs 9,005 on Saturday. A sovereign continues to be priced at Rs 72,040.

    On February 5, the gold rate was Rs 63,240/sovereign. It later shot up to Rs 64,000, only to plummet to Rs 63,520 on February 12.

    On March 14, after more fluctuations, the price jumped to Rs 66,400 — a massive spike of Rs 1,440 from the previous day’s price.

    After a continuous rise over the past few days, the price had dropped on Thursday and was sold at Rs 72,040 per sovereign. And on April 26 (Today) it remained the same.

    Meanwhile, silver saw a slight increase in price and is now being sold at Rs 112/gm, up by Re 1 from the previous rate.

    Gold price over the last five days:

    25.04.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 72,040

    24.04.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 72,040

    23.04.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 72,120

    22.04.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 74,320

    21.04.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 72,120

    Silver price over the last five days:

    25.04.2025: 1 gram- Rs 112

    24.04.2025: 1 gram- Rs 111

    23.04.2025: 1 gram- Rs 111

    22.04.2025: 1 gram- Rs 111

    21.04.2025: 1 gram- Rs 111

    Gold price todayChennai gold pricesilver price
    Online Desk

      Next Story
      Related Articles
      Most Read

      © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

      X