Check Chennai Metro Rail timings on Milad-un-Nabi (17.09.2024)

CHENNAI: The Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) has announced that it would follow its Saturday timetable on Tuesday (Sept 17), a public holiday on account of Milad-un-Nabi festival.

Metro trains will run between the service hours of 5 am and 11 pm.

Here is the train frequency on Tuesday:

From 8 am to 11 am and 5 pm to 8 pm, Metro trains will be available every 6 minutes.

From 5 am to 8 am; 11 am to 5 pm, and 8 pm to 10 pm, Metro trains will be available every 7 minutes.

Between 10 pm and 11 pm, Metro trains will be available every 15 minutes, as per a note from the CMRL.