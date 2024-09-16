Begin typing your search...

    Check Chennai Metro Rail timings on Milad-un-Nabi (17.09.2024)

    Metro trains will run between the service hours of 5 am and 11 pm.

    ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|16 Sep 2024 9:11 AM GMT
    Check Chennai Metro Rail timings on Milad-un-Nabi (17.09.2024)
    X

    Chennai Metro Rail Limited

    CHENNAI: The Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) has announced that it would follow its Saturday timetable on Tuesday (Sept 17), a public holiday on account of Milad-un-Nabi festival.

    Metro trains will run between the service hours of 5 am and 11 pm.

    Here is the train frequency on Tuesday:

    From 8 am to 11 am and 5 pm to 8 pm, Metro trains will be available every 6 minutes.

    From 5 am to 8 am; 11 am to 5 pm, and 8 pm to 10 pm, Metro trains will be available every 7 minutes.

    Between 10 pm and 11 pm, Metro trains will be available every 15 minutes, as per a note from the CMRL.

    CMRLMilad-un-NabiMetro trains
    DTNEXT Bureau

      Next Story
      Related Articles
      Most Read

      © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

      X
      sidekick