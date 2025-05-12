Cheating case: Police raid FIIT-JEE centres, TN zonal head's residence in Chennai

CHENNAI: The Central Crime Branch (CCB) of the Greater Chennai Police (GCP) recently conducted raids at two FIIT-JEE centres in Kilpauk and KK Nagar and residences of Tamil Nadu zonal head of FIIT-JEE, Ankur Jain, after several complaints from parents alleging mismanagement and cheating by the institute.

FIITJEE is a premier coaching centre for competitive exams like the Joint Entrance Examinations and is already under the radar of the Directorate of Enforcement (ED). Last month, ED, Lucknow conducted searches in Noida, Delhi and Gurgaon in connection with the FIIT-JEE fraud case and searches were conducted at the residences of the institute's director and senior executives after complaints about the institute not delivering on its services after collecting fees from parents.

Chennai police seized 195 student ID cards, 22 bank cheques worth approximately Rs 7.5 lakh, CCTV equipment, the institute's official seal, 125 parent complaint letters, and over 100 other documents at the end of the searches.

City police said that searches were in response to complaints from parents of 191 students who had enrolled in the institute's pinnacle and integrated programmes. “Despite paying advance fees and EMIs, the parents claimed the institute abruptly stopped classes and failed to deliver promised educational standards. When refunds were demanded, the management allegedly refused to respond,” the parents said in their complaint.

City police have urged parents to approach the Central Crime Branch in the commissionerate if they are affected by the coaching centre.