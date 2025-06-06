Charvi Nangia's workshop brings fabric sculpting over wood to Chennai

CHENNAI: In a city where kolams still grace doorsteps and Bharatanatyam rhythms echo through dance halls, a fresh wave of creativity is quietly extending its way — this time, through layers of fabric gracefully sculpting over wood. In an era where so much of our focus is taken up by electronic devices, artist and scientist Charvi Nangia views art as a means to return to ourselves. "Art is about being present, art allows us to listen — to our thoughts, to the silence, to the pleasure of creating something with our own hands," she says in conversation with DT Next.

In line with that, Charvi is hosting a two-day workshop on fabric sculpting on wood under her creative brand, Hotchpotch Medly, on June 7 and 8 at her residence in the city. The workshop explores how everyday materials like cotton, plaster of Paris, and MDF (Medium Density Fiberboard) can be transformed into textured, sculptural stories on canvas.

The idea behind Charvi's brand 'Hotchpotch Medly' reflects her creative ethos. “In the beginning, I was experimenting with everything—fabric scraps, painted bottles, handmade paper,” she recalls. “My dad called it a total ‘hotchpotch,’ and I liked the way it sounded. I added ‘medly’ to give it some rhythm, and it just felt right," she adds. Her journey into fabric sculpting did not just begin with wood but with glass. “I was upcycling bottles when I discovered how fabric could take shape when soaked in a mixture of plaster of Paris, water, and adhesive,” she says. “That technique was so fascinating that I moved it onto wood. It opened up a whole new world.”

Participants in her workshop will experience this transformation firsthand—turning humble cotton (even old T-shirts) into rigid, paintable textures on Medium Density Fiberboard (MDF) wood. “The idea is to make it approachable,” Nangia explains. “You don’t need fancy supplies or past experience. If you’ve got curiosity, you’re halfway there.” The workshop welcomes anyone above 15 years old, a choice based more on materials than skill level. "We use plaster of Paris, so people need to be careful and patient," Nangia explains. She mentions that future classes will target kids, who she believes are often great creators of art. Nangia's plans for Hotchpotch Medly go beyond just workshops. "I hope it becomes a place where people can learn, show off, and sell what they make. Building that, a community - that's what motivates me."

As Nangia gets ready for the workshop, she thinks about her journey till this point. "I never thought fabric would be my thing. But sometimes, you don't choose the material --- it chooses you," she says, signing off.

(Those interested to attend the workshop can mail the artist at charvinangia@gmail.com)