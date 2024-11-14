Charred body found in government school compound in Pudhur

CHENNAI: A charred body of an unidentified man was found within the premises of government school in Pudhur in Ashok Nagar on Wednesday night.

The body was found with severe burns, indicating that petrol had been poured on him before being set ablaze. Eyewitnesses reported that the man ran towards the school hostel before collapsing and succumbing to his injuries.

Ashok Nagar Police Station has registered a case under section for suspicious death. Preliminary investigations are being conducted by the police.

Police said investigators are browsing the CCTV footage is available. Forensic team and dog squad had also visited the scene of crime to gather possible lead.

The body has been taken to the Royapettah Government Hospital mortuary for post-mortem examination. Further investigations are ongoing to determine the identity of the deceased and circumstances surrounding the tragic incident.