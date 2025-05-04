CHAR: Spinning wheels of flavour by the shore

CHENNAI: As the sun sets by the Golden beach on East Coast Road, mini lights along with the summer twilight, instantly draw us as we get seated right beside a food truck. In December 2018, VGP Surojit Babudas and three of his friends started Char, a food truck on the East Coast Road.

However, due to operational issues, it was shut down. Five years later, he has relaunched the diner all by himself, making it a perfect destination for romantic dates, family dinners, and lively gatherings with friends. Moreover, it provides a huge and safe play area for kids. For cricket lovers, Indian Premier League matches are being screened as well.

“More than a restaurant, Char is an experience. We wanted people to enjoy the beach’s serenity while indulging in simple-yet-flavourful delicacies. We scored down on ECR beach to start the food truck because it gives more calm beach vibes compared to other bustling beaches like Marina or Elliot’s,” says VGP Surojit Babudas.

To provide a more lively experience to the guests, Char is also planning to set up an outdoor wood-fired pizza oven and have live grills and BBQs. “Our target audience are young IT professionals and families too,” he adds. Talking about the growing culinary landscape of Chennai, Surojit shares, “For the past couple of years, there have been dramatic changes in the industry, especially in the quality of food.

However, we have a long way to go, and the fine-dining experience is still under-explored in the city.” Surojit has always had a passion for food and wished to step into the industry from a young age. “The quality of the food is all that matters. Only that will help to retain regular customers, and the goodwill of the outlet would also grow. If we wish to cater to a larger crowd, it is crucial to keep in mind the health aspects of people from different age groups and reduce the use of artificial agents. It is possible to give distinguished flavours in healthy and nutritious meals as well,” he suggests.

Coming to the delicious bites Char serves, we tasted their refreshing bright citrus and pink blossom coolers. As for the starters, we were served with Chicken tenders, the meat pieces were cooked to perfection, which paired well with the tandoori dip. For all the fitness freaks, the classic Caesar salad is a must on your list. A crispy toasted bread topped with goat cheese, the goat cheese crostini was unique and truly appetising. To again refresh and beat the humid weather, we chose the iced milo, which has a more delicious creamy texture.

The spice level in the Mexican chicken slider was apt, and the succulent patty elevated the dish. Another winner was the prawn tempura, with a crispy outer covering and wellcooked meat. The thin-crusted chicken tikka pizza was decent and the blueberry cheesecake was the cherry on the cake, as it fulfills the tranquil gastronomical experience. Char will certainly have repeat customers.