Changes in train pattern services due to Tiruchy division works; check details

CHENNAI: Pattern of a few MEMU services would be changed on April 9 and 16 (Wednesday) owing to fixed time corridor block approved for facilitating engineering works over various sections in Tiruchchirappalli division.

Train 66045 Tambaram-Villupuram leaving Tambaram at 9.45 am will be short terminated at Vikravandi. It will be partially cancelled between Vikravandi and Villpuram.

Train 66051 Chennai Egmore-Puducherry leaving Egmore station at 6.35 am will be short terminated at Villupuram. It will be partially cancelled between Villupuram and Puducherry.

Train 66046 Villupuram-Chennai Beach leaving Villupuram at 1.40 pm will originate from Vikravandi at 1.55 pm. It will be partially cancelled between Villupuram and Vikravandi. Train 66019 Villupuram-Mayiladuthurai leaving Villpuram at 2.35 pm will originate from Serdanur at 2.48 pm. It will be partially cancelled between Villpuram and Serdanur.

Train 16112 Puducherry-Tirupati Express leaving Puducherry at 3 pm will originate from Mundiyampakkam at 3.55 pm. It will be partially cancelled between Puducherry and Mundiyampakkam.

Train 16127 Chennai Egmore-Guruvayur Express scheduled to leave Egmore station at 10.20 am will be rescheduled to leave at 11.50 am (late by 90 minutes).

Train 12868 Puducherry-Howrah Superfast Express scheduled to leave Puducherry at 2.15 pm will be rescheduled to leave Puducherry at 3.05 pm (late by 50 minutes) and regulated for 10 minutes enroute. Train 22676 Tiruchchirappalli-Chennai Egmore Chozhan Superfast Express scheduled to leave Tiruchy at 11 am will be rescheduled to leave at 12 pm (late by 1 hour).