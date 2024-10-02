Change, rectify your name for free in Chennai Metro Water records

CHENNAI: The Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) announced that consumers can change or correct their names for free. Earlier, a fee of Rs 100 was collected for name change or correction. However, the board has decided not to charge for name changes or corrections hereafter.

Consumers can submit their name change or correction forms at the collection centres in their respective area offices for rectification. If the necessary documents are provided, the forms will be verified and processed without any fees within the appropriate time frame.

Meanwhile, recently the Metro Water board announced that those who pay their water and sewage tax before October 30 for the second half of the financial year 2024-2025 will be given a 5% incentive.

Many consumers have made their payment online in the last two days, and more are expected.