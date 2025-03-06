Change in train patterns announced due to work on Chennai Beach-Egmore line

CHENNAI: Several express trains operating through Chennai will be diverted, short-terminated, and rescheduled to facilitate the non-interlocking work in connection with the fourth line work between Beach and Egmore stations.

Changes in pattern of express services

1. Train 12651 Madurai-Hazrat Nizammudin Sampark Kranti superfast express leaving Madurai at 00.55 am on March 9 will be diverted to run via Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Arakkonam, and Perambur skipping stoppages at Tambaram and Egmore. Additional stoppage will be provided at Perambur – 10.20 am (arrival) and 10.25 am (departure).

2. Train 11017 Lokmanya Tilak Terminus -Karaikal Express leaving at 1.15 pm on March 8 will be diverted to run via Melpakkam, Kancheepuram, and Chengalpattu skipping stoppages at Arakkonam, Perambur, Egmore, and Tambaram. Additional stoppage will be provided at Tiruttani - 9.05 am (arrival) and 9.10 (departure).

3. Train 09420 Tiruchchirappalli-Ahmedabad Special leaving at 5.45 pm on March 9 will be diverted to run via Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Melpakkam, and Tiruttani, skipping stoppages at Tambaram, Egmore, Perambur, and Arakkonam. Additional stoppage will be provided at Tiruttani - 2.55 pm (arrival) and 3 pm (departure).

Partial cancellation

1. Train 16116 Puducherry-Chennai Egmore Express leaving Puducherry at 5.35 am on March 9 will be short-terminated at Chengalpattu. The train will be partially cancelled between Chengalpattu and Egmore.

2. Train 20606 Tiruchendur-Chennai Egmore Superfast Express leaving Tiruchendur at 8.35 pm on March 8 will be short terminated at Tambaram. The train will be partially cancelled between Tambaram and Egmore.

3. Train 66034 Tiruvannamalai-Tambaram MEMU Passenger leaving Tiruvannamalai at 4.30 am on March 9 will be short terminated at Beach station. The train will be partially cancelled between Beach and Tambaram.

4. Train 12606 Karaikudi-Chennai Egmore Pallavan Superfast Express leaving Karaikudi at 5.40 am on March 9 will be short-terminated at Tambaram. The train will be partially cancelled between Tambaram and Egmore.

5. Train 20666 Tirunelveli-Chennai Egmore VB Express leaving Tirunelveli at 6.05 am on March 9 will be short-terminated at Mambalam. The train will be partially cancelled between Mambalam and Egmore.

6. Train 12636 Madurai-Chennai Egmore Vaigai Superfast Express leaving Madurai at 6.45 am on March 9 will be short-terminated at Tambaram. The train will be partially cancelled between Tambaram and Egmore.

Changes in origin from, to city

1. Train 16127 Chennai Egmore-Guruvayur Express leaving Egmore at 10.20 am on March 9 will originate from Tambaram at 10.50 am. The train will be partially cancelled between Egmore and Tambaram.

2. Train 12635 Chennai Egmore-Madurai Vaigai Superfast Express leaving Egmore at 1.45 pm on March 9 will originate from Tambaram at 2.15 pm. The train will be partially cancelled between Egmore and Tambaram.

3. Train 20665 Chennai Egmore-Tirunelveli VB Express leaving Egmore at 2.45 pm on March 9 will originate from Mambalam at 2.55 pm. The train will be partially cancelled between Egmore and Mambalam.

4. Train 12605 Chennai Egmore-Karaikudi Pallavan Superfast Express leaving Egmore at 3.40 pm on March 9 will originate from Tambaram at 4.10 pm. The train will be partially cancelled between Egmore and Tambaram.

5. Train 20605 Chennai Egmore-Tiruchendur Superfast Express leaving Egmore at 4 pm on March 9 will originate from Tambaram at 4.27 pm. The train will be partially cancelled between Egmore and Tambaram.

6. Train 12759 Tambaram-Hyderabad Charminar Superfast Express leaving Tambaram at 5.30 pm on March 9 will originate from Beach station at 6.20 pm. The train will be partially cancelled between Tambaram and Beach.

7. Train 08557 Visakhapatnam-Chennai Egmore Special leaving Visakhapatnam at 7 pm on March 8 will be diverted and terminated at Central station. Train 08558 Chennai Egmore-Visakhapatnam Special leaving Egmore at 7 pm on March 8 will originate from Central station at 10.30 am instead of Egmore.

Change in timings of trains leaving Egmore

1. Train 22671 Chennai Egmore-Madurai Tejas Express scheduled to leave Egmore at 6 am on March 9 will be rescheduled to leave Egmore at 6.30 am. Train 22661 Chennai Egmore-Mandapam Superfast Express scheduled to leave Egmore at 5.45 pm on March 9 will be rescheduled to leave Egmore at 6.15 pm. Train 16115 Chennai Egmore-Puducherry Express scheduled to leave Egmore at 6.10 pm on March 9 will be rescheduled to leave Egmore at 6.30 pm.