Change in EMU train timings on Chennai suburban section till August 18

CHENNAI: Timings of a few EMUs operated in the Chennai suburban section will be altered due to changes in the origin/termination of five pairs of express trains to facilitate state redevelopment works at Chennai Egmore station.

The EMU timings have been changed to support the change in origin/termination of the five pairs of express trains from Tambaram instead of Chennai Egmore due to the works from June 20 to August 18.

Tambaram – Chennai Beach EMU local will leave Tambaram at 3.15 am instead of 11 am, while Chennai Beach – Tambaram EMU local will leave Chennai Beach at 4.25 am instead of 12.15 pm, a release issued by Southern Railway (SR) said.

Chengalpattu – Gummidipoondi EMU local, leaving Chengalpattu at 09.50 am (no time change in departure at Chengalpattu), will leave Tambaram at 10.50 am instead of 10.45 am. Chennai Beach – Tambaram EMU local will leave Chennai Beach at 11.55 am instead of 11.52 am.

Chennai Beach – Tambaram EMU local, will leave Chennai Beach at 12.10 pm instead of 12.02 pm. Chennai Beach – Chengalpattu EMU local will leave Chennai Beach at 12.25 pm instead of 12.28 pm.

Arakkonam – Chennai Beach EMU local leaving Arakkonam at 07.30 am (no time change in departure at Arakkonam) will leave Tambaram at 9.40 am instead of 9.45 am, the release added.

Passenger specials will be operated in the Tambaram – Chennai Beach section during the period. The passenger special will leave Tambaram at 3.15 am and reach Chennai Beach at 4.10 am.

Another passenger special train will leave Chennai Beach at 4.25 am and reach Tambaram at 5.20 am on Sundays during the 60-day period.