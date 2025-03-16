Certificates not withheld, will be distributed to 8 colleges by March end: Madras University

CHENNAI: After a circular issued to eight colleges about postponing convocation spread panic and confusion among hundreds of students that their degrees have been withheld, the Madras University clarified that the delay was due to administrative reasons and assured that the convocations would be held by the end of March.

In his communication to the principals of these colleges, Dr Elangovan Vellaichamy, the Controller of Examinations of the University of Madras, said the undergraduate, postgraduate and M Phil degrees were being issued since January. Till March 12, the university has issued certificates for students of 52 colleges.

"I regret to inform you that the university is unable to provide UG, PG and M Phil degree certificates due to administrative reasons as per your college requirements and therefore you are requested to postpone your college convocation until further intimation from the university," the official said in the letter to these colleges.

As the message went viral on social media, the students of these eight colleges started panicking about their certificates and approached their colleges to find out about the reason for the delay.

Realising the trouble triggered by the circular, prof S Elumalai, Registrar of the universities, denied the reports that the certificates of these students were withheld. "Since there was delay in verifying degree certificates of the students studying in these eight colleges, the convocation was delayed. However, the convocation will be held in these colleges in the last week of March,” he assured.