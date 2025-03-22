Centre yet to release Rs 350 crore to Chennai Corpn for 2024-25, says Mayor Priya

CHENNAI: A total of Rs 350 crore allocated to the Chennai Corporation has not been released by the central government for the current financial year 2024-25, Chennai Mayor R Priya informed the city corporation council on Friday. The mayor was responding to a question raised by a BJP councillor during the debate session on Friday.

BJP councillor Uma Anandan said, "The budget document stated a revenue of Rs 5,145 crore and the revenue expenditure is Rs 5,124 crore, but the details show only Rs 4,414 crore. There is a deficit of over Rs 700 crore. A complete audit should be conducted, and a report should be released. Tamil Nadu ministers should participate in the GST meeting."

While Anandan was speaking, councillors from the DMK, VCK, and Congress parties raised objections and caused a commotion. In response to these allegations, Mayor Priya stated: "They say they will provide funds only if we increase the property tax by 6 per cent. On behalf of the Chennai Corporation, we have increased the property tax by 6 per cent. Doesn't this affect the public?" she asked.

"The current financial year ends on March 31. However, the Rs 350 crore that the central government owes to the corporation has not yet been released," she added.

R Jayaram, ward 4 councillor, noted that only Rs 5 crore has been allocated for the education department in the 2025-26 budget. However, the revenue and finance chairman clarified that the construction of schools and Anganwadis will be funded under the "buildings" allocation. For the school department, items such as displays, globes, and other materials will be covered by these allocated funds.

On the other hand, although the ward councillors welcomed the fund allocation for education, stormwater drains, bus route roads, and buildings, they requested the mayor to increase the development fund for councillors to Rs 1 crore.