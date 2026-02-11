Centre pushes sustainability over volume as one-third of fish harvest is lost

CHENNAI: Confronted with the stark reality that nearly one-third of the global fish catch is lost or wasted after harvest, the Centre has signalled a decisive policy shift from volume-driven expansion to value-led, sustainability-focused growth in the marine sector.
Addressing a global workshop on the sidelines of the ongoing World Seafood Congress here on Wednesday, Union Fisheries department joint secretary Sagar Mehra said that India’s marine strategy wpuld now prioritise reduction of post-harvest losses and value addition across the supply chain.
“India currently produces around 20 million tonnes of fish, reflecting significant growth in recent years. Now, it is the need of the hour to shift from linear production models to circular value chains, particularly through scientific utilisation of by-products and waste reduction,” Mehra said.
He underlined that global markets were insisting on responsibly sourced and fully traceable supply chains aligned with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). “It signals the need for collective action and stronger stakeholder participation to enhance governance,” he added.
Mehra stressed that sourcing must be ecologically sustainable and economically viable, ensuring the inclusion and long-term stability of small-scale fishers and coastal communities.
The workshop was organised by the Bay of Bengal Programme Inter-Governmental Organisation (BOBP-IGO) in association with the UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO). It deliberated on regulatory reforms, traceability systems and strategies to harness fish by-products to compete in sustainability-conscious global markets.
Highlighting the potential of fisheries value addition, National Fisheries Development Board senior executive director Kannappan pointed to high-value products such as chitin and chitosan derived from crustacean waste, noting their expanding biomedical and industrial applications. He called for optimal utilisation of by-products in line with circular economy principles.
Indian Marine Ingredients Sector Association president Davood Sait said traceability remains a key gap, particularly in meeting evolving export requirements. “Strengthening traceability systems will be critical to ensuring transparency and maintaining export competitiveness,” he said.
BOBP-IGO director P Krishnan emphasised that sustainable growth would hinge on innovation, institutional coordination and responsible trade practices aligned with global benchmarks.
Participants also underscored the need for credible global certification systems and stronger collaboration among industry, academia and government agencies to anchor the transition from catch volumes to value creation.