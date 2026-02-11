Centre pushes sustainability over volume as one-third of fish harvest is lost

Addressing a global workshop on the sidelines of the ongoing World Seafood Congress here on Wednesday, Union Fisheries department joint secretary Sagar Mehra said that India’s marine strategy wpuld now prioritise reduction of post-harvest losses and value addition across the supply chain.

“India currently produces around 20 million tonnes of fish, reflecting significant growth in recent years. Now, it is the need of the hour to shift from linear production models to circular value chains, particularly through scientific utilisation of by-products and waste reduction,” Mehra said.