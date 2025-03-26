Central Railway announces diversion of train between Egmore, Mumbai; check details

CHENNAI: The Central Railway has notified diversion of a train service due to traffic/power block for facilitating engineering works between Ambarnath and Badlapur section.

Train 22158 Chennai Egmore-Mumbai CST Superfast Express leaving Egmore station at 6.35 am on March 29 will be diverted to run via Lonavala, Karjat, Panvel, Dailwara and Thane.

Additional stoppage will be provided at Panvel and Thane for the convenience of passengers.