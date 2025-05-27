Cell phone snatching: Techie falls from moving train in Paranur as suspects escape with his mobile phone

CHENNAI: Authorities are on the hunt for two individuals who allegedly snatched a mobile phone from a 25-year-old software engineer aboard a moving electric multiple unit (EMU) train, causing him to fall and sustain severe injuries at Paranur railway station on Monday.

The victim, identified as Divesh, a resident of Kancheepuram employed at a private firm in Maraimalai Nagar, had traveled to his hometown over the weekend to celebrate his mother’s birthday. While returning to work on Monday morning via the EMU train from Kancheepuram, he was standing near the coach door and speaking on his phone. As the train approached Paranur station, two youths in the train reportedly tried to seize his device.

Police stated that Divesh resisted and clung to his phone during the struggle but lost his balance and tumbled out of the moving train. The suspects fled with the mobile phone, leaving him injured on the platform. Divesh was rushed to a private hospital in Potheri, where he remains in critical condition and is currently receiving treatment in the ICU.

The Chengalpattu Railway Police have launched an investigation and registered a case against the unidentified assailants. Efforts are underway to track down the suspects using CCTV footage and eyewitness accounts.