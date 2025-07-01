Celebration of heritage and femininity at Thooriga’s latest showcase

CHENNAI: Thooriga is a collective of six women artists, united by a profound love for art and a passion for showcasing diverse perspectives.

As they prepare for their fifth exhibition, featuring Gayathri Balaji, Yamuna Bala, Sathya N. Prabhu, and Charanya Rajesh, the group continues to break artistic boundaries, spark fresh ideas, and nurture their boundless creative energy.

Titled 'Thooriga-Steeped in Tradition', this exhibition is a celebration of heritage, femininity, and the divine.

It pays homage to the beauty of temple architecture, sacred rituals, classical iconography, and the lives of women in South India. Through their distinct styles and mediums, the artists explore the rhythm of cultural memory and the place of tradition in contemporary life.

At its heart, this exhibition is about voice - voices of women who inherit, interpret, and reimagine the cultural legacy they belong to.

The inner strength, power, and capabilities of human beings are at the core of Yamuna Bala’s artistic vision. “In our busy lives, bound by societal demands, we neglect our inward journey, which deserves the highest priority. My art emphasises human values, self-development, and the understanding of diverse perspectives. Each piece flows from my experiences, offering a path to a joyous inner journey,” she says.

Pic Caption: (L to R) Yamuna's art titled Duryodhana; By Gayathri Balaji

Charanya Rajesh’s work is a constant search for the best way to interpret herself, her culture, and her roots. “Women have been regarded as symbols of spirituality in our scriptures. I have always admired the beauty of the Indian woman, her bravery, kindness, and strength. Achcham (fear/shyness), Madam (innocence), Nanam (coyness), and Payirpu (chastity) together depict the idealised feminine virtues and behavioural norms that have been valorised in traditional Tamil literature and society. They reflect cultural values and expectations surrounding the role and conduct of women.

My paintings depict womanhood in different forms. I like to show their inner strength, love for nature and animals, beauty, and spirituality through my art,” she shares.

Gayathri Balaji’s love for nature, travel, and the rich cultural heritage of our country is reflected in her paintings.

“My love for textures and colours has made me work with various mediums to create figurative compositions that celebrate our culture and history," says Gayathri.

Known for her contemporary-traditional acrylic paintings that capture Indian culture and epics, Sathya N. Prabhu says her work offers a glimpse into the world through her eyes.

“Each piece captures moments of emotion and connection that have shaped my life. Through my art, I want viewers to join me on this journey to feel the nostalgia and inspiration that constantly drive me." The exhibition is on till July 5 at Artworld, Teynampet.