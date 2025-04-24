Celebration of diverse aesthetic expression

CHENNAI: Four Aesthetics is a captivating group exhibition showcasing the distinctive artistic expressions of four remarkable artists: D. Ejoumale, G. Manimaran, S.M.C. Rajesh, and V. Vasandan.

This exhibition celebrates the beauty of diversity in art, bringing together unique styles, themes, and emotions from four visionary creators.

Each piece presents a distinct narrative, inviting viewers to engage with the multifaceted world of contemporary artistic expression.

V. Vasandan tells DT Next, “All four of us are from Puducherry, and we’ve been travelling with our exhibition. My work centres around themes of spirituality and meditation, using pen drawings and the stippling technique as my medium. Ejoumale has taken photographs of Puducherry city and transformed them into artistic interpretations. Manimaran works primarily with acrylic on canvas, capturing the essence of village life in Puducherry, while Rajesh presents a broader perspective, portraying Puducherry in its entirety.” The exhibition is on view until May 11 at Kadambari Gallery, DakshinaChitra Museum.