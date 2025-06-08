Celebrating the feminist fire that redefined Tamil theatre

CHENNAI: When poet Inquilab imagined 'Avvai', he didn’t see her as the usual grandmother figure in a faded saree. Instead, he gave us a bold, spirited, young, toddy-loving and fun woman. And when theatre director and scholar A Mangai brought Avvai to life on stage, she carried forward that fierce energy. For over four decades, Mangai has held the stage with stories that demand to be told - stories of women, queers, rebellion, and resilience.

Now, to celebrate her incredible journey and voice in Tamil theatre, Marappachi, in collaboration with Alliance Française of Madras, is hosting Kulavai - a festival of theatre and conversations on feminism, queerness, and resistance in Tamil theatre. Kulavai, a word that refers to the celebratory shout by women, couldn’t be a more fitting name.

“It’s a bit overwhelming. But it feels good to look back and reflect. What we’re doing here is asserting that there is a long-standing, vibrant feminist theatre movement in Tamil and it’s alive,” Mangai says with a smile.

For Mangai, art has always been about more than performance. Her plays confront issues of caste, class, and patriarchy. They reclaim traditions and give voice to those who are often silenced. “Theatre can build spaces for dialogue, change, and healing. At Kulavai, audiences can expect powerful performances and important conversations. Think of it as a theatre festival with a heartbeat - one that pulses with stories of survival and solidarity,” she adds.

On June 8, there will be a discussion where the audience can hear from people who have played a key role in shaping Tamil feminist theatre since the 1980s. They will share their journey and discuss why theatre remains such a powerful tool for expression. If you want to perform, whether it’s movement, music, drama, or dance, or share the stage with some of Tamil Nadu’s most respected theatre artists, you can sign up for the open mic happening on Sunday.

The festival will close with Pani Thee, written and directed by A. Mangai, featuring Thilagavathy in the lead. “Pani Thee is a modern Tamil play based on the koothu tradition. It reimagines the Mahabharata story of Amba and Shikhandi from a feminist point of view,” says Mangai.

But Kulavai isn’t just about plays. There’s also an exhibition of stage props, photographs and videos that offer a glimpse into the evolution of Mangai’s work over the years. As she turns 65 on Sunday, Mangai says this festival is the best birthday gift she could ask for. “Voices get lost in the noise sometimes. I want younger generations to pick up where we left off and take these voices forward. No matter how many new mediums come, theatre remains one of the strongest tools of expression.”

At its heart, Kulavai is a gathering of women, queers, artists, and allies across generations. “With this festival, we wanted to learn, engage, and shout back against silence. Because some stories don’t just deserve to be told - they demand it,” sums up Mangai.