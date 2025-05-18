Celebrating the artistic bond between ‘Art & I’ in Adyar

CHENNAI: People say art is in the eye of the beholder. To view art as not just an object but as a conversation, Backyard is hosting Art & I, in collaboration with Sunshine House. “Through this show, we would like to provide a platform for a range of artists to showcase their works, share interests with like-minded individuals and also build conversations around unique works,” says Akshaya ChittiBabu Nithya, founder of Backyard.

The event, which not just displays the art but also helps the audience to interact with it, has pieces that are city-centric. Some of the artworks include digital illustrations, drishti bommais, sculptures, pottery, miniature magnets and so on. One of the participating artists, Varsha Anantharaman, shares, “I am a textile designer and I like to incorporate elements of textile in each of my works. I wish to invoke the sense of nostalgia in the audience. One of my unique works is an interactive tic-tac-toe shirt, which can be played using the buttons of the T-shirt.”

Devam Sinha

The event comprises a range of food stalls for all the foodies, including mor panthal, churned ice creams and many more. Art & I also explores talks on art, design, watch short films and also installations are set up. There is also an open mic on how people learnt art to win hearts.

Apart from these, one of the highlights of the event is Agony is Art, and Art is Gay, a fusion dance performance by Devam Sinha. The 24-year-old non-binary person opens up, “I am a trained Kathak performer. Through this performance, I wish to display the pain I underwent in my journey, filled with bullying, taunts and self-appreciation. Instead of just celebrating queer people for a month, we have to give the deserved space for people like me in the society. This paves the way for an open and inclusive space, helping individuals to come out of their shells and embrace their identity.”

Explore and engage in a conversation with art, today at Backyard, Adyar, from 12 noon.