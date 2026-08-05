Celebrating the art of short filmmaking

Dr NM Veeraiyan, Founder and Chancellor of Saveetha University, inaugurated the festival. He spoke about cinema's role as a powerful medium for education, creativity and social change. He also encouraged students to use filmmaking to tell meaningful stories. Dr Jothilakshmi, Principal of SCAD, welcomed the guests, participants, faculty members and students, while Prof. Nazini N, Head of the Department of Visual Communication at SIMAC, highlighted the growing importance of short films as a platform for creative expression, social awareness and cinematic innovation. She said the festival offered young filmmakers an opportunity to showcase their work, interact with industry professionals and gain practical insights into filmmaking.

The festival featured sessions with filmmaker, actor and producer Chitra Lakshmanan, who shared experiences from his long career in Tamil cinema. Recalling his association with filmmaker Bharathiraja, he spoke about the making of 'Man Vasanai' and discussed Bharathiraja's emphasis on authenticity and natural performances. Students later engaged him in an interactive session on filmmaking and storytelling.