Celebrating the art of short filmmaking

CHENNAI: The Department of Visual Communication at the Saveetha Institute of Media and Communication Studies (SIMAC), Saveetha University, hosted AUTEUR 2026 – National Short Film Festival from July 31 to August 4, bringing together aspiring filmmakers from across the country. The festival received nearly 120 short film entries from 25 institutions across India. Following a selection process, 35 films were shortlisted for screening over the four-day event.
Dr NM Veeraiyan, Founder and Chancellor of Saveetha University, inaugurated the festival. He spoke about cinema's role as a powerful medium for education, creativity and social change. He also encouraged students to use filmmaking to tell meaningful stories. Dr Jothilakshmi, Principal of SCAD, welcomed the guests, participants, faculty members and students, while Prof. Nazini N, Head of the Department of Visual Communication at SIMAC, highlighted the growing importance of short films as a platform for creative expression, social awareness and cinematic innovation. She said the festival offered young filmmakers an opportunity to showcase their work, interact with industry professionals and gain practical insights into filmmaking.
The festival featured sessions with filmmaker, actor and producer Chitra Lakshmanan, who shared experiences from his long career in Tamil cinema. Recalling his association with filmmaker Bharathiraja, he spoke about the making of 'Man Vasanai' and discussed Bharathiraja's emphasis on authenticity and natural performances. Students later engaged him in an interactive session on filmmaking and storytelling.
Renowned cinematographer R Rathnavelu, popularly known as Randy, also addressed the participants. Speaking about his work on the upcoming film Peddi, he explained the role of lighting in visual storytelling and discussed recent developments in digital cinematography, camera technology and lenses. During the interaction, he also shared his views on artificial intelligence in filmmaking, noting that while AI can support the creative process, imagination and storytelling will always remain central to cinema.
The festival concluded with screenings, discussions and interactions that gave students valuable exposure to contemporary filmmaking. Faculty members and students from the Visual Communication and Animation departments coordinated the event.