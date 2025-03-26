Celebrating the art of Japanese floral arrangements in Chennai

CHENNAI: For the past 40 years, Malathi Pandurang has been at the forefront of teaching and introducing Ikebana in Chennai, playing a crucial role in establishing the Chennai Sogetsu Branch. One of her students, Meenakshi Sarin, has been carrying this tradition forward, teaching Ikebana in the city for the past 14 years. Slowly and steadily, the Chennai Sogetsu Branch has grown, with 25 members.

Now, the Chennai Sogetsu Branch presents its annual exhibition, titled ‘Ikebana and Us’, showcasing the exquisite floral artistry of 23 artists. The event, to be held at Lalit Kala Akademi, will also feature free workshops, offering visitors a chance to experience and understand the Japanese art of Sogetsu Ikebana firsthand.

“Ikebana is the Japanese art of flower arrangement. It is the closest depiction of nature in its purest form. In nature, nothing is perfectly symmetrical, and Ikebana reflects this balance,” explains Meenakshi Sarin

While traditional Ikenobo Ikebana, the oldest and largest school, follows strict rules, Sogetsu Ikebana embraces innovation and experimentation, encouraging artists to go beyond flowers and incorporate diverse materials like pipes, plastic sheets, and other unconventional elements. "Sogetsu allows more flexibility and creative expression. The first rule of learning any Japanese art form is discipline. Consistency and practice are key. I've been teaching for 14 years and the more I teach, the more I learn. The availability of flowers has also improved significantly in Chennai — what was once difficult to source is now easily accessible at any florist,” Meenakshi adds.

The exhibition will feature interactive workshops, offering a hands-on introduction to Sogetsu Ikebana. On March 27, from 3 to 5 pm, visitors can participate in 'Origami with Leaves'. On March 28, from 11 am to 1 pm, 'Sketching with Dots, Lines, Curves, and Straight Patterns' inspired by Kolam will take place, along with an introduction to Sogetsu Ikebana. On March 29 and 30, from 11 am onwards, there will be a free introduction to the Sogetsu Ikebana workshop.

The philosophy of Sogetsu is simple Ikebana is for anyone, anywhere, anytime, using any material. This contemporary approach not only aligns with today’s artistic sensibilities but also stays true to Ikebana’s core principles of balance and harmony with nature