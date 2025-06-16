Celebrating queer theatre from the margins

CHENNAI: In North Chennai, people still remember Dayamma Ramya, a transwoman who wasn’t just a great cook, but a caretaker, performer, and mother to many in the transgender community. During the pandemic, she led the Trans Community Kitchen, cooking meals for those in need. But beyond the kitchen, she was also a theatre artist and a long-time member of Kattiyakkari, a marginalised theatre group. She passed away three years ago at just 40, but her legacy hasn’t been forgotten. On June 20, the city will see something rare and powerful - the Dayamma Theatre Festival, named in her memory. It’s the first queer-led theatre festival in Chennai, organised entirely by queer artists and allies.

“She was our Dayamma, in every way. In our community, after someone undergoes gender affirmation surgery, they go through a 40-day recovery period and the person who cares for them during that period is called ‘Dayamma’. That’s exactly who she was - a caretaker, a guide, a constant presence. She’d not only look after people but also arrange the 'paal ootrum sadangu', the sacred post-surgery ceremony. And I still remember her saying, ‘Why don’t we have our festival? A space where we can perform, be ourselves, and be seen.’ This festival is us keeping that promise to her,” says Srijith Sundaram, the festival’s director.

Dayamma Ramya

Srijith remembers how Dayamma loved theatre, valued people, and was deeply proud of her identity. “Her joy was simple: feeding people, helping trans women recovering from surgery, watching koothu, and acting in plays. This festival is our tribute to her spirit.”

Dayamma Theatre Festival stands not just as a celebration, but as a space of resistance, healing, and visibility. The festival is organised by Kattiyakkari and the Trans Community Kitchen, with the support of Alliance Française de Madras. "Do queer people have enough space in theatre? Are there narratives told from queer perspectives? Is there a dedicated platform for queer theatre artists? The answer is no,” says Srijith firmly.

(L-R) Srijith, Anish and Aruvi

“Theatre has always been a space for storytelling, but we’ve had to fight to get our stories in. This time, we’re not waiting for anyone to invite us - we’re staging our narratives.”

The Dayamma Theatre Festival showcases a diverse lineup of performances that include theatre, music, dance, and multimedia. Through these art forms, queer artists will tell stories often silenced, ignored, or erased. The list of performances is a strong reflection of this diversity: Queer Casting's 'ThiruQueer', Aruvi's 'body/boundaries', Lakshaya's 'Words That Wound', Sowmiya's 'Avamanam', Thilagavathi's 'Vagina Monologues', Julie's 'Vellai Mozhi', Muthamizh's 'Mr and Mrs', Sheetal Shyam's 'The Disowned', Thiruvallur Ponniyamman Nadaga Mandram's 'Nallathangalum Aravanum', Gana Vimala's matta gaana, Soundarya's record dance, and Banu's cabaret dance. Festival curators include Harish, Aswini Kasi, Johnsy, A Revathi, River, and others who have long been advocating for queer representation in the arts. Coordinators Aruvi and Anish Anto have helped put it all together.

“We believe every artist deserves a stage. They need to be seen, celebrated, and supported. But sadly, queer artists still don’t get the recognition they deserve. I’ve learned so much from mentors like A Mangai, who gave space to voices like ours. But we still have a long way to go,” says Srijith.

He hopes the Dayamma Theatre Festival will grow in the coming years. “It’s the first time we’ve done this, but we won’t stop. Year after year, we’ll come back, bigger and stronger. A full-fledged LGBT theatre festival - for queer people, queer allies, and everyone who believes in equality.”

From the rehearsal of Thiruqueer

Anish Anto, a core organiser and Kattiyakkari member, adds, “Everyone who believes in equality and collective care is welcome. We always talk about inclusion. But how often do queer people get space in theatre? People say the right things but rarely take action. That’s why this festival matters.”

While some festivals in the city like Short+Sweet have opened space for queer performers, events like Dayamma Festival are still rare. “We want to change that. We want to take this to villages, small towns - not just keep it to Chennai. Because queer stories don’t just live in cities.”

Trans women, he explains, have always used art to express themselves. “Through koothu, through dance, through drama - art has always been our language. These festivals make that expression visible. They allow us to speak and when people hear our stories through performances, they understand more than they ever would through policy or debate.”

The festival is a reminder that queer artists exist, create, care, and deserve to be celebrated. “And if Dayamma were here today, she’d be standing in the front row. Cheering everyone on,” Srijith says quietly.