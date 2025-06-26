Celebrating Pride, building inclusive workplaces

CHENNAI: As part of its commitment to building inclusive and equitable workplaces, Godrej Consumer Products Ltd. (GCPL) will host a Pride-themed march at its manufacturing facility in Chengalpattu on June 27.

The event will bring together employees, leadership, and volunteers to celebrate the spirit of LGBTQI+ inclusion.

Speaking about the initiative, Sandhya Ramesh, General Manager of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion at GCPL, says, "A key question for us was, how can our manufacturing plant become more aware and inclusive when it comes to the LGBTQI+ community? This march is a great way to build confidence in the system and reflect the values we stand for."

As part of the celebrations, GCPL will host a Nukkad Natak (street play), a quiz, and the Pride March itself. Kalki Subramaniam, noted transgender activist, will also be part of the event. Sandhya adds, "Sensitisation often happens through workshops, but we've realised it's equally important to create shared experiences. Over time, we’ve observed various scenarios that reflect the lived realities of LGBTQI+ individuals. That’s what led us to design a quiz, something interactive that helps employees reflect on their understanding of the community. Everyone can take part, and along with the street play, it’s all aimed at building awareness and empathy."

When asked what message she hopes the march will leave behind, she reflects, “It’s a moment to stand in solidarity, a moment to reaffirm our commitment, and to honour the journeys of individuals who’ve had to overcome barriers. But I believe our work shouldn’t start only at the point of hiring a transgender individual; it should begin much earlier. Something as basic as providing gender-neutral washrooms is a starting point. Relocation support is another area where many trans colleagues face challenges when moving to a new city. Creating an ecosystem where every member of the community has a fair chance to succeed is essential. That means reducing barriers: physical, social, and structural. Moreover, sensitisation, celebration, and the sharing of stories shouldn’t be limited to Pride Month; they should take place throughout the year."