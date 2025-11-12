CCB arrests two more land documents forgery case

CHENNAI: The city police's Central Crime Branch (CCB) have arrested two more persons, including a woman, for forging property documents of their business associate to avail a loan from a bank.

The Entrustment Document Fraud (EDF) wing of the CCB had initiated investigations based on a complaint from a businessman, Abdul Khadar (65) of Guindy. Abdul Khadar had approached his business associate for a loan for his daughter's wedding and was introduced to the accused.

The accused group had demanded Khadar's property documents to help him get a loan, and after getting the documents, they made him sign a "power of attorney", after which they forged documents to sell the property and cheated the businessman.

The police said the fraud was orchestrated by Vinayaka Acharya, Siva, Siva's wife Sharmila, Sujatha, and Acharya's wife Dhatchayayini. The police had earlier arrested Siva and were looking for the others.

A team arrested Vinayaka Acharya in New Delhi on October 25. Sujatha was later arrested in Salem on November 7. The arrested were produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.