CBI registers FIR in Rs 1,000-crore gold export scam at Chennai Airport

CHENNAI: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered a case in connection with a large-scale gold export fraud that took place at Chennai Airport Cargo between 2020 and 2022, involving the misuse of import exemptions and export of fake jewellery.

The FIR names 13 accused, including five Customs officials, jewellery assessors, customs agents, and gold jewellery manufacturers.

Those booked include Customs Superintendents J. Sureshkumar, Alok Shukla, and P. Tulasiram, jewellery assessor N. Samuel, customs agent Mariyappan, and manufacturers Deepak Siroya, Santosh Kothari, Sunil Parmar, and Sunil Sharma.

According to officials, the accused imported 24-carat gold bars from abroad under the Duty-Free Import Authorisation (DFIA) scheme and were required to convert them into 22-carat jewellery for re-export.

Instead, they exported gold-plated brass and copper ornaments and under-quality jewellery, defrauding the Union Finance Ministry of over Rs 1,000 crore annually.

The fraud came to light in 2022 when Central Revenue Intelligence (CRI) officials detected discrepancies in bills of lading for four consignments bound for Gulf countries.

Inspections revealed fake and substandard jewellery, prompting CRI to recommend a CBI probe.

Permission from the Union Government to prosecute customs officials caused a delay in registering the case. Recently, approval was granted, enabling the CBI to file an FIR and commence investigation.

Since Saturday, CBI teams have carried out raids at the Chennai Airport Customs Cargo Office, residences of customs officials in Pallavaram, Alandur, Nanganallur, and Anna Nagar, and at jewellery shops and manufacturers’ offices in Chennai’s Flower Bazaar, Sowcarpet, and Kondithope.

Officials also examined the XRF Spectrometer used to test gold at the cargo complex and seized key documents.

CBI sources said more individuals may be added to the case as investigations progress, and arrests are likely.