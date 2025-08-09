CB arrests six for housing scam involving fake allotment orders in Chennai

CHENNAI: The Central Crime Branch (CCB) sleuths of the city police arrested six individuals, including three women, for allegedly defrauding over 200 people of Rs 5 crore by issuing fake allotment orders for houses under the Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board.

According to the police, the case started based on a complaint from one Muthulakshmi, Anna Nagar, claiming she paid Rs 3.5 lakh to secure a house in an upcoming Urban Habitat Development Board project.

She subsequently received a fake allotment order bearing forged government seals and stamps.

Muthulakshmi was one of more than 200 victims who approached the accused — identified as Baranitharan, Rohini Priya, Abdul Nasser, and others—through mutual contacts over the past few years.

The suspects allegedly assured the victims that the allotment process would be completed once the housing complex was ready, asserting that government officials would formally hand over the keys during an official function.

Over time, they offered various excuses to delay the allotments until the victims became aware that they had been defrauded.

Based on the complaint police on Wednesday arrested Baranitharan (46), and his wife Ravathi (40), of Ayanavaram; Rohini Priya (49), of Chetpet; and Abdul Nasser (40) of GKM Colony, Villivakkam.

All four were remanded in judicial custody. On Friday, Gajendran (38) and his wife Chamundeeshwari (39), of Ambattur, were also arrested for their involvement in the scam.

During searches at Gajendran's residence, officers seized forged govt seals, stamps, and other incriminating documents. The couple was remanded in judicial custody the same day.