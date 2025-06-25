Caught on camera abusing, assaulting women at station, Tiruvallur cop arrested

CHENNAI: A head constable of Kanakkamma Chathiram police station in Tiruvallur was arrested for assaulting a woman complainant and two other women, including a pregnant woman, who accompanied her to the police station to file a sexual harassment complaint.

He has been booked under three sections, including the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Women (TNPHW) Act, said the police.

The policeman Raman was caught on camera verbally abusing and assaulting the women, who came to file a complaint. The video went viral, attracting censure from several quarters, including State BJP president Nainar Nagenthran, following which Tiruvallur SP placed him under suspension.

According to sources, the incident happened during the early hours of Monday. A woman, identified as Madumitha, had initially filed a complaint against a man for allegedly sending vulgar messages to her. As the police allegedly failed to take prompt action, Madumitha and two friends went to the man's home on Sunday night and told his wife about the man's behaviour.

The man allegedly assaulted Madumitha and her friends, one of whom is five months pregnant. The three women immediately rushed to the Kanakkama Chathiram police station, where head constable Raman allegedly sided with the man and threatened the women to leave the police station.

When the women stood their ground, Raman began verbally abusing them and charged at them, all of which was caught on camera.