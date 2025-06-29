Cattle owners avoid Chennai Corporation shed as maintenance charges mount

CHENNAI: The ambitious plan of Chennai Corporation to address the stray cattle menace and to help cattle owners by providing paid shelters has hit a speed bump. When DT Next interacted with cattle owners who were avoiding the facility said the rental amount and the advance demanded by the maintenance body had forced the cattle owners to stay away from the Moolakothalam shed.

The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) has constructed a cattle shed at Rs 1.30 crore in Moolakothalam near Basin Bridge. The initiative was taken to prevent cattle from roaming, which caused accidents and inconvenience to the public in the city. However, the cattle owners alleged they have to pay additional charges for using electricity and water.

Also, they urge the corporation not to collect the monthly charges.

The first cattle shed in Chennai can accommodate 250 cows at a time, spanning 7,700 square feet. The shed provides facilities such as rooms for veterinary doctors, a pharmacy, toilets and separate ward rooms to treat sick and pregnant livestock. The Chennai corporation has fixed to collect Rs 10 per cattle a month.

"The disposal of cow dung will be carried out by a private agency, and general cleaning works will be undertaken by the conservancy workers. The local body has advised the cattle association to take charge of the maintenance work, which includes paying bills for electricity, water tax and minor maintenance works in the shed," said a Chennai Corporation official.

Though the Chennai Corporation has fixed Rs 10 per cow from the owners, the owners alleged that Kalanadai Munettra Sangam, which takes the maintenance works, has been charging an additional Rs 10 per month. Furthermore, it asks us to pay a four-month advance charge for each cattle. "For instance, I have 10 cattle, then as a four-month advance, I have to pay Rs 1,200 per cow. The total for 10 cows is Rs 12,000. Only then can I enter the cattle shed. Also, I have to pay Rs 300 per month for each cattle at the end of the month, besides the maintenance charge," said V Durai, a cattle owner in Moolakothalam.

"I don't have standard earnings; they may fluctuate, and it also depends on the health of the cow. If I earn Rs 40,000 in a month, half of the amount is spent on feeding the cattle and medical expenses. With the remaining amount, I have to make ends meet," he added.

"The deposit amount is refundable, which avoids early exit of cattle owners from the cattle shed. The maintenance amount is not a fixed charge; it may be reduced based on the usage of electricity and to provide salary for security," explained Thana Santha Kumar, state president of Kalnadai Munnetra Sangam.

"Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin inaugurated the cowshed through video conferencing on June 11. The beneficiaries have been finalised, and the commencement of occupying the cowshed will be carried out on June 30," said Regional Deputy Commissioner (North) Katta Ravi Teja.