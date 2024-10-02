Catch comical adaptation of Othello at Medai in Alwarpet

CHENNAI: A genius ensemble cast of 13, who are part of Theatre Genie, will be staging Idha Yen Modhallaye Sollala?, a comical adaptation of Shakespeare's play, The Tragedy of Othello.

“We are an enthusiastic group of artistes with a calling to perform and entertain our audience. We have artistes who practise miming/clowning, therukoothu, unconventional theatre, stand-up comedy and music in various forms,” says Girish Kumar, the founder of Theatre Genie, who is also the director for Idha Yen Modhallaye Sollala?

The play is inspired from a popular theatre concept staged in Broadway, The Play That Goes Wrong.

Girish explains, “We have tried our very best to bring this slapstick comedy to life. It also brings in wordplay, spectacular light design, musical opera, dance, puppetry and a complete extravagansa to the audience.”

The beauty about this play which Girish promises is that the audience will get to see not just the ‘gone wrong’ pantomime happening on stage, but also the fun mix-ups by the crew off stage. “It is written to be interactive and rib-tickling, keeping the audience on the edge of their seats every minute- sometimes literally, as we crew members use the whole auditorium, not just the stage to perform,” he adds.

With its premiere shows house full, the team is back with Idha Yen Modhallaye Sollala?, which will be staged today, with two shows, one at 4 pm, and the other at 6.30 pm, at Medai, Alwarpet.