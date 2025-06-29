Cashier breaks into phone showroom; steals six iPhones, Rs 1.07 lakh cash

CHENNAI: A 28-year-old man, a longtime employee of a prominent mobile phone showroom chain, was arrested for allegedly breaking into one of the showrooms in Neelankarai and stealing six iPhones and Rs 1.07 lakh in cash two weeks ago.

Police said that the arrested person, Mohamad Thalaha (28), was working as a cashier at the Neelankarai store.

The break-in was reported by the store manager, Premkumar on June 13. Following this, the Neelankarai police began investigations. After reviewing CCTV footage from the shop and its neighbourhood, they zeroed in on Thalaha.

During interrogation, Thalaha allegedly confessed to breaking into the store and stealing the phones and cash after which he was arrested on Friday. The police recovered six iPhones, one Samsung phone, and Rs 1.07 lakh from the arrested person.

Probe revealed that Thalaha had been working at the store for over a decade and had been a cashier for some time. He was produced before the court and remanded in judicial custody.