Case registered against TV anchor Sharmila Thapa for forging passport

CHENNAI: The Central Crime Branch (CCB) of the Chennai Police have registered a case against actress and television personality Sharmila Thapa for concealing her nationality and obtaining an Indian Passport.

Sharmila was the anchor in several humour-based television programmes and became known for effortlessly anchoring programmes in Tamil despite being from Nepal. She has also acted in small roles in a few Tamil movies. In 2019, she married a choreographer from Chennai. Recently, she had approached the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) in Chennai seeking permanent citizenship when authorities scrutinized her documents and found that she had obtained an Indian passport in 2011, concealing that she was not of Indian origin.

Based on a complaint from the authorities, the CCB registered a case and is investigating.