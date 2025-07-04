Begin typing your search...

    Case filed against 10 Pachaiyappa's college students for assaulting medical students

    A group of students from Pachaiyappa's college teased and harassed them, and when the medical students objected their behaviour, the Pachaiyappa's students assaulted them.

    4 July 2025
    CHENNAI: A case has been filed against 10 students of Pachaiyappa's college for allegedly assaulting medical students from the Government Unani Medical College, Arumbakkam.

    According to Thanthi TV, the incident occurred when Govt unani medical college students were travelling on a public bus.

    Following a complaint lodged by the victims, police have registered a case against 10 Pachaiyappa's college students.

    Further investigation underway.

