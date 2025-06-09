Carrots get costlier at Chennai's Koyambedu market on June 9, 2025

CHENNAI: Vegetable prices at the Koyambedu Wholesale Market in Chennai remained largely stable on June 9 (Monday).

According to traders, the price of Ooty carrot, which was Rs 50 per kg on June 7 (Saturday), has now increased by Rs 20 and is currently being sold at Rs 70 per kg.

As per the earlier market rates on June 7, the price of bitter gourd has risen to Rs 40 per kg from Rs 25, while brinjal has increased by Rs 15, from Rs 25 to Rs 40 per kg.

On Monday, small onions (shallots) and Ooty beetroot are selling for Rs 60 per kg, while tomatoes and raw mangoes are priced at Rs 15 per kg.

Onions, chow chow, and snake gourd are being sold at Rs 25 per kg.

Additionally, drumsticks are being sold at Rs 60 per kg, and green chillies at Rs 35 per kg.

Staple vegetables such as onions and potatoes have recorded only marginal price changes in recent days.

On June 9, coconuts are sold at Rs 56/kg, raw mangoes at Rs 15/kg, and lemons at Rs 70/kg.