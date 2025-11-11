Carnatic vocalists Ranjani-Gayatri to perform at London’s Royal Albert Hall

CHENNAI: For Carnatic music, November 29 will mark a historic day. Celebrated sisters Ranjani and Gayatri, among India’s most admired classical duos, are set to perform at London’s iconic Royal Albert Hall, one of the few Indian classical acts ever invited to this world-renowned stage. The performance, presented in collaboration with the Darbar Festival, signifies not only a personal milestone for the artistes but also a proud moment for South Asian art on the global stage.

“It is truly a special privilege to present a Carnatic classical concert at one of the world’s most prestigious venues. Sandeep Virdee of the Darbar Festival, who is co-hosting this concert, is among the finest curators of Indian classical music. Whether it is at the intimate King’s Place or the grand Barbican Centre, Darbar has always showcased Indian music with grace and grandeur. To perform at the Royal Albert Hall with Darbar makes this occasion even more special,” says Ranjani.

Reflecting on their journey, she adds, “Our thoughts go back to 1986, when we gave our first concert, a violin duet, at the Astika Samaj in Matunga. In 1997, we transitioned to vocal concerts, and the path since then has been both fulfilling and inspiring. To represent Indian classical music on such a regal stage is not just an honour but a responsibility, one we hold with deep gratitude and pride.”

For Gayatri, the performance is more than a career highlight; it’s a moment of artistic reflection. “A grander stage always raises the bar for every musician. When thousands of listeners, many hearing Carnatic music for the first time, connect with its sound, it breaks the myth that our art is inaccessible or overly complex. But that connection demands depth, imagination, and complete integrity to pitch and rhythm. The responsibility of carrying this tradition forward rests with us, supported by visionary presenters. There are miles to go,” she says.

From Chennai’s sabhas to concert halls around the world, the sisters have continued to evolve while preserving the essence of their art. “Whether it’s a four-hour kutcheri or a one-hour concert, the spirit of Carnatic music remains unchanged. From Sydney to San Francisco, from Kochi to Kolkata, we’ve tried to stay true to our values, creating music that is imaginative, emotionally rich, and spiritually grounded. When one sings to please the divine within, the audience naturally joins that journey,” they say.

As the duo prepares for their Royal Albert Hall debut, they promise an evening steeped in melody and meaning. “Audiences can expect a vibrant concert, a true celebration of Carnatic music in all its depth and splendour. We hope to create an experience that shows how our tradition continues to live, breathe, and move hearts across the world,” they share.