Car with IT employees gutted in fire; nobody hurt

CHENNAI: A car carrying two employees of an IT firm in Navalur was heading towards Urapakkam at midnight when it caught fire on Thursday.

When they were nearing the Vandalur signal on the Vandalur-Kelambakkam Road, driver Kannan (40) noticed smoke coming out of the bonnet. He quickly stopped by the roadside and attempted to open the bonnet when the vehicle caught fire.

Soon, the employees jumped out of the car. On information, the Fire and Rescue team from Maraimalai Nagar visited the spot and doused the fire. As the vehicle was a CNG model, firefighters placed barricades and blocked the road completely, as the gas cylinder could burst.

The Vandalur Otteri police have registered a case, and further investigation is on. Following the incident, the traffic was affected on the Vandalur-Kelambakkam Road for an hour.