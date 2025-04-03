Car rams into pedestrians in Teynampet; one dead, three injured

CHENNAI: A speeding car crashed into pedestrians in Teynampet on Thursday morning after the driver lost control, resulting in a fatal accident.

Babu, a resident of Nandanam, died on the spot, while three others sustained injuries.

According to a Thanthi TV report, the driver, Abis Ahmed, has been arrested.

The Pondy Bazaar Traffic Investigation Police are conducting an inquiry.

A case has been registered against Abis Ahmed under sections related to reckless driving and causing death due to negligence.