Begin typing your search...

    Car rams into pedestrians in Teynampet; one dead, three injured

    Babu, a resident of Nandanam, died on the spot, while three others sustained injuries.

    AuthorOnline DeskOnline Desk|3 April 2025 10:06 AM IST
    Car rams into pedestrians in Teynampet; one dead, three injured
    X

    Visual from the accident spot

    CHENNAI: A speeding car crashed into pedestrians in Teynampet on Thursday morning after the driver lost control, resulting in a fatal accident.

    Babu, a resident of Nandanam, died on the spot, while three others sustained injuries.

    According to a Thanthi TV report, the driver, Abis Ahmed, has been arrested.

    The Pondy Bazaar Traffic Investigation Police are conducting an inquiry.

    A case has been registered against Abis Ahmed under sections related to reckless driving and causing death due to negligence.

    reckless drivingChennai accident caseTeynampetCar Crashroad accident
    Online Desk

      Next Story
      Related Articles
      Most Read

      © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

      X