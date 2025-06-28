Car overturns near Taramani; one dead, others escape with minor injuries

CHENNAI: A tragic road accident occurred near Taramani in the early hours of Saturday, when a car heading towards Chennai airport overturned after the driver hit sudden brakes to avoid crashing onto the road median.

According to a report from Thanthi TV, the vehicle lost balance and flipped over on the road.

One of the occupants, identified as Rajeev, died on the spot due to severe injuries.

The other passengers in the car escaped with minor injuries and were given first aid at a nearby hospital.

Further details awaited.