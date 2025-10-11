Car obstruction: Thiruma alleges BJP conspiracy

CHENNAI: Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) president and MP Thol Thirumavalavan has alleged that the incident in which his car was obstructed near the Madras High Court on October 7 was not accidental but a ‘planned conspiracy.’

In a statement, he said the party’s internal inquiry had revealed that members of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) were behind the incident. He urged the Tamil Nadu government to register a case and conduct a thorough probe to uncover the conspiracy and identify those involved. He also called for an inquiry into the private television channels that immediately aired the footage.

The VCK clarified that the incident occurred when Thirumavalavan, after attending an event organised by advocates at the High Court, was leaving the venue. At that time, a person identified as Rajiv Gandhi allegedly obstructed his vehicle and started a quarrel.

“However, instead of reporting the facts, certain sections of the media and social media platforms have wrongly claimed that Thirumavalavan’s car hit the individual,” the party said.

The VCK said the incident, coming close on the heels of an attack attempt on the Chief Justice of India, had raised deep suspicion and could not be dismissed as a coincidence. The statement questioned whether casteist and regressive forces opposed to Thirumavalavan’s continued exposure of Sanatana ideology and the caste-based social order were targeting him.

In a separate statement, CPI state secretary M Veerapandian strongly condemned what he described as a deliberate attempt to spread falsehoods about Thirumavalavan.

He said the person who blocked the VCK leader’s car had done so after confirming it was his vehicle, and that twisting the facts to portray Thirumavalavan in a negative light amounted to defamation.

Veerapandian urged that those responsible for obstructing the vehicle and those behind the misinformation campaign be brought to justice.