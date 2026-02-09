Car left uncleared after crash causes 5-hour traffic jam near Tambaram

CHENNAI: A car that met with an accident near Tambaram and was not removed immediately led to severe traffic congestion for over five hours on the Tiruchy–Chennai National Highway, leaving motorists and commuters stranded during the early morning rush on Monday.
According to sources, the Traffic Investigation Wing police reached the spot only after 8.30 am and cleared the damaged vehicle from the middle of the road, following which traffic movement gradually returned to normal.
The accident occurred around 3.30 am., when a car travelling from Chengalpattu towards Chennai reportedly rammed into the rear of a government bus near the Irumbuliyur bus stop at high speed. The driver escaped unhurt as the car’s airbag deployed instantly.
However, the accident-hit car remained stationary on the highway for several hours as officials stated it could be moved only after inspection by the Traffic Investigation Wing. Being a Monday morning, traffic was already heavy with people returning to the city after the weekend, as well as office-goers and students heading to schools and colleges. The stranded vehicle in the middle of the road further worsened congestion, causing widespread inconvenience.
Motorists pointed out that earlier the Tambaram Traffic Investigation Wing office functioned within the Tambaram police station premises, enabling quicker response. At present, the unit is located about 15 kilometres away in Potheri, leading to delays in reaching accident sites. They also noted that many vehicle owners are unaware of which traffic police station has jurisdiction over a particular stretch of road or whom to contact in case of accidents.
After the formation of the Tambaram Police Commissionerate, several Traffic Investigation Wing stations have been relocated. Members of the public have urged authorities to install clear signboards and display contact details of jurisdictional traffic police stations along major roads to avoid such delays and disruptions in the future.