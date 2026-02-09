Car left uncleared after crash causes 5-hour traffic jam near Tambaram

According to sources, the Traffic Investigation Wing police reached the spot only after 8.30 am and cleared the damaged vehicle from the middle of the road, following which traffic movement gradually returned to normal.

The accident occurred around 3.30 am., when a car travelling from Chengalpattu towards Chennai reportedly rammed into the rear of a government bus near the Irumbuliyur bus stop at high speed. The driver escaped unhurt as the car’s airbag deployed instantly.