Car driver arrested in Nungambakkam burglary case; miniscule part of stolen gold jewellery recovered

CHENNAI: In a breakthrough, Chennai police arrested a car driver linked to a high-profile burglary in Nungambakkam, recovering 14.3 grams of stolen gold jewellery. The accused, identified as Chandra Pareyar (31), a Nepalese national and former employee of the victim, was apprehended following an intensive investigation.

Though it was a Rs. 1.5 crore worth burglary in which 1.5 kg gold, cash Rs. 10 lakh, an iPhone, and high-value watches were lost, the police have now recovered 14.5 gm gold from the suspect and have launched an international hunt for other suspects involved in the crime, as most of them are believed to be holed up in Nepal. "Once we arrest others, we will make more recovery of stolen goods," one officer claimed.

The burglary occurred at the residence of S.H.M. Sulaiman, a resident of Lake Area, 5th Cross Street, Nungambakkam. Sulaiman had locked his house and traveled to his hometown on December 21, last year. Upon returning on January 3, this year he discovered his door broken and valuables valuables including 1.5 kilograms of gold jewellery, 50-carat diamond ornaments, Rs. 10 lakh in cash, a laptop, an Apple iPhone, and three luxury wristwatches.

Acting on Sulaiman’s complaint at the Nungambakkam Police Station, a special team was formed, and investigators reviewed CCTV footage from the vicinity, leading them to Chandra Pareyar, who had previously worked as Sulaiman’s driver.

During interrogation, Pareyar confessed to orchestrating the theft with accomplices, exploiting his knowledge of the house. Police confirmed he had stolen the gold jewellery, part of which was recovered. Efforts are ongoing to trace the remaining valuables and apprehend his associates, who remain at large.

Pareyar was produced before a local court on February 19, 2025, and remanded to judicial custody. Authorities emphasized that the investigation is active, with raids underway to recover the outstanding items.

“The accused used his insider access to plan the robbery. We are confident of recovering the rest of the stolen goods soon,” stated a police officer privy to the investigation.