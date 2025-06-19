Car driver arrested for swindling Rs 29 Lakh, gold coins from woman in Maduravoyal

CHENNAI: Police have arrested a car driver for allegedly defrauding a heart patient of approximately Rs. 29.58 lakh and 23 grams of gold coins over several years, exploiting her vulnerable condition.

The victim, identified as Sruthi Varshini (daughter of Thirunavukkarasu, 62, residing at Porur Garden, Vaanagaram, Chennai), was divorced from her husband due to her heart condition and lived with her father. During car journeys to Vellore for medical treatment starting in 2022, she became acquainted with the driver, Karthik, 34, from Padalur, Perambalur

Police allege that Karthik gained Sruthi Varshini's sympathy through emotional manipulation and false promises. He reportedly convinced her to give him money in multiple installments – both in cash and via online transfers – totaling ₹29,58,040, along with 23 grams of gold coins.

The fraud came to light after Sruthi Varshini passed away due to health complications on May 16, 2025. While reviewing his deceased daughter's bank transactions, Thirunavukkarasu discovered the suspicious payments and gold transfers to Karthik.

Thirunavukkarasu filed a complaint in court. Acting on the court's directive, the T

Maduravoyal Police Station registered a case. A special team led by the crime Inspector conducted a thorough investigation.

Following the probe, Karthik was arrested and has been remanded to judicial custody.