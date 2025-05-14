Car driven by minor boy overturns near Maraimalai Nagar; 17-year-old dead, three injured

CHENNAI: A 17-year-old school student died and three of his friends survived with injuries after the car they were travelling in overturned after the minor driving the car lost control near Maraimalai Nagar on Tuesday.

The deceased was identified as M Kesavan, a class 12 student who was riding in the passenger seat near the driver, without wearing a seatbelt.

All the occupants in the car were minors- students at a private school in Vandalur. One of the boys took his relative's car and his friends joined him for a joyride. They drove the car from Vandalur to Chengelpet and were returning when they met with the accident.

As the vehicle was moving towards Maraimalai Nagar, the driver lost control and slammed into a median after which the car overturned.

Police said that Kesavan died on the spot. The three teenagers who were trapped inside the vehicle were rescued by passerby and moved to the hospital.

All the injured students were admitted to Chengalpet Govt Hospital with minor injuries. Kesavan’s body was sent for post mortem

A case was registered against the minor driver for causing death due to negligence. Police said they will register a case against the vehicle owner for allowing a minor to operate the car.