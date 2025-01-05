Begin typing your search...

    5 Jan 2025
    Car crashes into cow in Chennai, cattle and calf in womb die
    File photo

    CHENNAI: A car crashed into a cow crossing Kamarajar Salai in Chennai, killing the cattle and calf in the womb.

    The incident occurred around 12 am when the car, belonging to the state's health department, collided with the cow. Witnesses claimed that despite calling emergency services, no one responded.

    Locals are now demanding 24-hour emergency services for animals and urging the government to find a solution to prevent such accidents, which occur frequently in the area.

    DTNEXT Bureau

