Car collides with school van near TN secretariat, one student injured
One student sustained injuries in the collision and was immediately taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.
CHENNAI: A car collided with a school van near the Tamil Nadu Secretariat in Chennai on Monday, causing traffic congestion on Rajaji Salai.
The school van with students was near the Secretariat when it was struck by a car.
Further details are awaited.
