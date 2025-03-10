Begin typing your search...

    Car collides with school van near TN secretariat, one student injured

    One student sustained injuries in the collision and was immediately taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

    AuthorOnline DeskOnline Desk|10 March 2025 2:36 PM IST
    Car collides with school van near TN secretariat, one student injured
    X

    Visual from the spot

    CHENNAI: A car collided with a school van near the Tamil Nadu Secretariat in Chennai on Monday, causing traffic congestion on Rajaji Salai.

    The school van with students was near the Secretariat when it was struck by a car.

    One student sustained injuries in the collision and was immediately taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

    Further details are awaited.

    school vanTN Secretariatcar collisionSchool StudentChennai road accident
    Online Desk

      Next Story
      Related Articles
      Most Read

      © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

      X