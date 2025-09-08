Car catches fire on Poonamallee highway, completely gutted

CHENNAI: A car carrying a student to a private college in Sriperumbudur suddenly caught fire and was completely gutted on the busy Poonamallee highway on Monday morning (September 8), causing panic among commuters.

Balasubramanian of Nolampur had sent his driver, Arumugam, to drop his son at the college. When smoke started rising from the bonnet, Arumugam stopped the vehicle immediately, and both occupants rushed out to safety, Daily Thanthi reported.

Moments later, the car was fully engulfed in flames. Fire and rescue personnel reached the spot and doused the fire, but the vehicle was reduced to ashes.

Police have registered a case and are investigating whether an electrical fault or some other reason caused the fire.