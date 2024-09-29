Car carrying 4 overturns into pit near Poonamallee

CHENNAI: A car unexpectedly overturned into a ditch dug for electric wiring work near Poonamallee, trapping four passengers inside, according to a Daily Thanthi report. CCTV footage of the incident has gone viral, too.

The mishap occurred when the car was passing by a pit dug for underground electrical wiring work while en route to Andhra Pradesh from the Chennai airport. Although barricades were in place, the driver lost control of the vehicle and crashed through them, landing in the pit, the report added.

People in the area immediately rushed to the rescue of the four individuals trapped in the overturned car and managed to get them out.

Upon information, the Poonamallee police arrived at the spot and initiated efforts to secure the vehicle from the pit using a crane.

The incident led to significant traffic congestion in the area.

Investigations revealed that the barricades around the pit were not properly placed.

Residents also complained that the main road had become narrow after being dug up for metro rail construction and electrical wiring.